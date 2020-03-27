Clear
BREAKING NEWS Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County Full Story

Google is donating $800 million to help with the coronavirus crisis

Article Image

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) responds to a tweet by President Trump in which he claims that there are thousands of federal government ventilators found in a New York storage facility.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

Google is committing to donate more than $800 million to support businesses, organizations and healthcare workers as part of its coronavirus response -- most of it in the form of free advertising.

The tech company said it will give the World Health Organization and global government agencies a total of $250 million in ad grants — up from the $25 million it announced a few weeks ago — to share information on how to battle the spread of the virus, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Friday.

Another $340 million in Google ad credits will be available to small and medium-sized businesses whose accounts have been active over the past year, Pichai said, with an additional $20 million earmarked for announcements on relief funds and support for small businesses.

Google is one of several tech companies putting some of their vast financial and technical resources toward trying to combat the global pandemic. Apple on Friday released a website and an iOS app that allows users to screen themselves for coronavirus symptoms, days after announcing that it would donate more than 10 million respirator masks across the US and Europe.

Facebook, like Google, has offered free ad credits to the WHO and other institutions to provide accurate information about the coronavirus, but the WHO has not officially placed any ads on Facebook yet. The organization is working with Facebook in other capacities, including the company's Coronavirus Information Center and a health alert account on WhatsApp launched last week.

Tech firms from other countries are also pitching in to combat the virus in the US, where the number of confirmed cases is now the highest in the world. Japanese conglomerate SoftBank and Chinese tech giant Alibaba have pledged to donate around a million masks each to US health workers.

Beyond its advertising initiatives, Google is setting up a $200 million investment fund to help small businesses get access to capital as well as offering $20 million in Google Cloud credits for academics and researchers working on combating the coronavirus.

Google is also working with one of its suppliers, Magid Glove & Safety, to produce up to 3 million masks in the coming weeks that it will donate to the CDC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Part 1 - Gerry Dick from Inside INdiana business weighs in on the economic impact of COVID-19

Image

Friday Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman workouts

Image

Local musician to host Facebook Live concert to benefit National MS Society

Image

Vigo County School Corporation provides thousands of meals for area kids while class is out

Image

Ahead of the two-year-anniversary of her son's death, Terre Haute mom shares her message on a billbo

Image

Make A Home Made Rain Gauge

Image

Chamber of Commerce looking ahead to Federal act helping businesses

Image

Not everyone will fit the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. Here's what you should know

Image

Severe Storm Season Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities