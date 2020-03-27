Clear

James Dyson designed a new ventilator in 10 days. He's making 15,000 for the pandemic fight

Article Image

Dyson received an order from the UK government for 10,000 ventilators to support efforts by the country's National Health Service to treat coronavirus patients. CNN's Anna Stewart has the latest on the company's efforts to help.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 3:30 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Nada Bashir, CNN Business

Dyson has received an order from the UK government for 10,000 ventilators to support efforts by the country's National Health Service to treat coronavirus patients.

James Dyson, the company's billionaire founder, confirmed the order in a letter to employees shared with CNN on Wednesday.

"A ventilator supports a patient who is no longer able to maintain their own airways, but sadly there is currently a significant shortage, both in the UK and other countries around the world," Dyson wrote.

Dyson said the company had designed and built an entirely new ventilator, called the "CoVent," since he received a call 10 days ago from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"This new device can be manufactured quickly, efficiently and at volume," Dyson added, saying that the new ventilator has been designed to "address the specific needs" of coronavirus patients.

A spokesperson for the company, which is best known for its vacuum cleaners and hand dryers, said the ventilators would be ready by early April. Dyson, who has wealth worth $10 billion according to Bloomberg, wrote in his letter that he would also donate 5,000 units to the international effort to tackle the pandemic.

"The core challenge was how to design and deliver a new, sophisticated medical product in volume and in an extremely short space of time," he added. "The race is now on to get it into production."

Healthcare workers in many parts of the world are having trouble enough critical supplies, such as masks, gloves and ventilators, to deal with the influx of patients suffering from the highly contagious virus.

A second UK firm, Gtech, is also working to produce ventilators and has submitted two examples to the government for assessment. The company specializes in cordless vacuum cleaners and garden power tools.

In the United States, Ford has announced that it's working with 3M and GE Healthcare to produce medical equipment including ventilators and protective gear. GM and Tesla have also pledged to make ventilators.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Mild, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping the lights on: Here's what Duke Energy is doing to keep workers healthy

Image

Catholic Charities holds mobile pantry at Terre Haute North

Image

Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute starts deliveries

Image

Union Hospital’s Incident Command Center is Key to COVID-19 Operation

Image

Federal Prisons and COVID-19

Image

Shoals community paint

Image

Run, walk, or row a 5K and help an Indiana emergency room worker - here's how

Image

Lowe's in Terre Haute donates supplies to local nursing homes and hospitals

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

One of Vigo County's oldest homes now listed on National Register of Historic Places

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities