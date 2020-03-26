Clear

Michelle Obama describes her family's daily routine during their coronavirus self-quarantine

Article Image

Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres that with their daughters home from college, the Obama family is trying to establish a routine during their coronavirus self-quarantine.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Netflix, conference calls and online college classes are part of the Obama family's day-to-day life during their coronavirus self-quarantine, Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres in a televised phone call posted on Twitter.

With their daughters Malia and Sasha home from college, the family is trying to establish a routine, the former first lady said.

"We're just trying to structure our days," she said. "Everyone's here -- the girls are back since colleges are online, so they're off in their respective rooms doing their online classes.

"I think Barack is -- I don't know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call; I just got finished with a conference call. ... We're just trying to keep a routine going, but we've also got a little Netflix and chilling happening."

Michelle Obama has advice for Americans stuck indoors to help stem the spread of coronavirus

Obama told DeGeneres some good may come out of the coronavirus crisis, at least on a personal level.

"But on the positive side, I know for us, it's forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers," she said. "It's a good exercise in reminding us that we just don't need a lot of the stuff that we have."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Mild, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping the lights on: Here's what Duke Energy is doing to keep workers healthy

Image

Catholic Charities holds mobile pantry at Terre Haute North

Image

Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute starts deliveries

Image

Union Hospital’s Incident Command Center is Key to COVID-19 Operation

Image

Federal Prisons and COVID-19

Image

Shoals community paint

Image

Run, walk, or row a 5K and help an Indiana emergency room worker - here's how

Image

Lowe's in Terre Haute donates supplies to local nursing homes and hospitals

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

One of Vigo County's oldest homes now listed on National Register of Historic Places

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities