Clear

Library of Congress honors Mister Rogers, Dr. Dre and the Village People

Article Image

Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and The Village People were among the musicians inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, which preserves recordings for their significance to the American soundscape.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: null

Fred Rogers and the Village People may come from very different neighborhoods, but the Library of Congress has brought them together in one place.

The library's National Recording Registry has released its 2020 list of "aural treasures" deemed worthy of preservation because of their significance "to the nation's recorded sound heritage."

The registry, started in 2000, adds 25 recordings each year. In acknowledgment of the coronavirus, the registry labeled the newest recordings the "Ultimate Stay at Home Playlist."

Rogers, the late host of the long-running children's show on PBS, was honored for his 1973 album, "Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.' "

The Village People got onto the list thanks to their 1987 single, "Y.M.C.A." The disco anthem is a sing-and-dance-along favorite at weddings, gay pride parades, sporting events and proms across the country.

"The Chronic," Dr. Dre's 1992 album, was included because it is "regarded by many fans and peers to be the most well-produced hip-hop album of all time," the news release from the Library of Congress said,

Tina Turner's 1984 album "Private Dancer" was acknowledged, along with Glen Campbell's 1968 single "Wichita Lineman."

Broadway was represented with the 1964 original cast recording of "Fiddler on the Roof"; classical music with recordings such as the WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony on the day of President John F. Kennedy's assassination; and sports with radio announcer Russ Hodges calling the 1951 National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers.

To be selected, the recordings need to be at least 10 years old and "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," the news release from the Library of Congress said. With the new list, the registry has 550 titles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Mild, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping the lights on: Here's what Duke Energy is doing to keep workers healthy

Image

Catholic Charities holds mobile pantry at Terre Haute North

Image

Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute starts deliveries

Image

Union Hospital’s Incident Command Center is Key to COVID-19 Operation

Image

Federal Prisons and COVID-19

Image

Shoals community paint

Image

Run, walk, or row a 5K and help an Indiana emergency room worker - here's how

Image

Lowe's in Terre Haute donates supplies to local nursing homes and hospitals

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

One of Vigo County's oldest homes now listed on National Register of Historic Places

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities