Clear

Unemployment claims soared to 3.3 million last week, most in history

Article Image

A record number of Americans filed for their first week of unemployment benefits, as businesses shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

A record number of Americans filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, as businesses shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Initial jobless claims soared to a seasonally adjusted 3.28 million in the week ended March 21, according to the Department of Labor.

That is the highest number of initial jobless claims in history, since the Department of Labor started tracking the data in 1967. The previous high was 695,000 claims filed in the week ending October 2, 1982.

"Most historical comparisons of this scale are inadequate.The closest would be natural disasters like major hurricanes. However, as today's report shows, the coronavirus outbreak is economically akin to a major hurricane occurring in every state around the country for weeks on end," Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao wrote in emailed comments.

Last week's jump marked a massive increase from a revised 282,000 claims in the prior week. Prior to the pandemic, initial claims had been hovering in the low 200,000s each week, reflecting a strong job market.

But in the last couple weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has forced many businesses to suddenly shut down as the country tries to slow the spreading virus. For many businesses that also means laying off or furloughing workers, at least temporarily.

That is the key difference between the coronavirus shock compared with past periods of economic distress: it is sudden and impacts virtually every industry and business model around.

As a result, economists are expecting millions of job losses in the coming weeks.

Heidi Shierholz, a former chief economist for the US Department of Labor who is now with the Economic Policy Institute, called the surge in unemployment claims just the tip of the iceberg.

"We estimate that by summer, 14 million workers will lost their jobs due to the coronavirus shock," she said in a tweet.

Economists now expect the US economy to fall into a recession in the second quarter, before staging a comeback later in the year after the spread of the virus slows.

Meanwhile, state labor departments across the country are have struggled to deal with the sudden influx in claims for unemployment benefits. The New York Labor Department, for example, has added server capacity and hired more than 65 additional staff to handle all the claims that are suddenly pouring in. And last week, Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity said it planned to hire 100 extra staff to help answer calls and walk people through the application process.

Speaking later on Thursday morning, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin downplayed last week's surge in unemployment claims in an interview with CNBC, calling the numbers "not relevant" because they pre-dated an economic relief bill passed by Congress on Wednesday. That bill includes support for workers, including checks from the government and expanded unemployment benefits.

He added businesses "hopefully will be able to hire back a lot of those people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Cloudy and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County School Corporation donates more than 600 N95 masks

Image

Fact vs. Fiction: debunking COVID-19 myths

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Patchy morning fog possible. Becoming cloudy with a chance of late afternoon showers. Hig

Image

TH Rex

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Brazil baby box

Image

Businesses donate food to Terre Haute senior living facility

Image

Vigo County School Corporation donates more than 600 N95 masks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears