5 things to know for March 26: Coronavirus, economy, Dems, cruise, Great Barrier Reef

1. Coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases is closing in on half a million worldwide. More than 472,000 have been sickened and 21,000 have died from the virus, and the areas most deeply in crisis keep shifting. Spain now has more coronavirus deaths than China, second only to Italy. Japan and New Zealand have recorded their largest single-day spikes in diagnoses. Coronavirus has also reached the UK's royal family, which announced that 71-year-old Prince Charles, next in line to the throne, has tested positive. In the US, an epidemiologist says virus deaths could reach their peak in three weeks. The American epicenter of the outbreak is New York City, where the number cases is doubling about every three days. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has ordered a 60-day freeze on all troop movements overseas to prevent the spread of the virus. Follow the latest updates here.

2. Economy

The Senate has approved the massive $2 trillion stimulus package ... so now what? The House is due to vote on it Friday before it reaches the President's desk. Since several House members have tested positive for coronavirus, leading lawmakers are pushing for a voice vote, which would avoid forcing all members to return to Washington for a roll call vote. Though several Democrats have issues with the bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged critics to recognize the good in the bill to get it passed. What's actually in the package? Yes, there are stimulus checks, amounting to $1,200 per individual but varying by income and family situation. Student loan payments would be suspended through September. The airline industry would get billions in support, as would hospitals. The arts would get a little help too, with $100 million in relief. Not included in the package: money for Trump's southern border wall.

3. Election 2020

The Democrats are in a weird spot right now. With front-runner Joe Biden off the campaign trail and sequestered in his Delaware home, Democratic super PACs are filling the void when it comes to public criticism of President Trump and his coronavirus response. Groups are spending millions to whip up ads nailing the President for his handling of the pandemic. But while the crisis could be the defining issue of the election -- and Trump's presidency so far -- some experts fear attacking him on his response could be a gamble, since the situation still holds so much fear and uncertainty for Americans.

4. Norwegian Cruise Line

Florida's attorney general's office is investigating claims that Norwegian Cruise Line downplayed and dismissed coronavirus risks when communicating with customers. According to a Miami New Times story based on leaked internal emails, Norwegian provided its sales force with inaccurate or misleading one-liners, like, "The only thing you need to worry about for your cruise is do you have enough sunscreen." Norwegian told the newspaper it's "committed to operating with integrity" and is looking into the matter. Norwegian is among more than 50 cruise lines that have suspended operations to and from US ports because of the coronavirus pandemic. There are still dozens of cruise ships adrift at sea with no place to disembark amid the crisis. A Holland America ship with at least 77 sick passengers is expected to dock in Florida next week.

5. Great Barrier Reef

Australia's Great Barrier Reef likely experienced its most widespread bleaching event on record, which could be a devastating blow to the already at-risk marine site. Bleaching happens when coral -- which are living things -- expel the algae that live in them as a stress response to warmer water. This greatly damages and often kills the coral over time. Scientists say the rapid warming of the planet and its oceans are to blame for these events. This marks the third mass bleaching event on the reef in just the last five years, and the last two ended up killing about half the reef's coral. The organisms can survive, if water temperatures go back down. Since this likely won't happen, scientists are greatly concerned for the reef's future.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1,000%

That's how much ammunition sales in Colorado have risen over the past month, according to Ammo.com. Around the country, people seem to be stockpiling guns and ammo alongside their toilet paper in response to coronavirus restrictions, the data show.

