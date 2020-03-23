Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kevin Bacon and others want you six degrees for #IStayHomeFor challenge

Article Image

Actor Kevin Bacon started a "six degrees" social media campaign challenging viewers to tag six people and post who they are staying home for during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

There's a reason we are all being asked to stay home and some stars are getting personal about it.

Kevin Bacon is leading the pack of celebs participating in the #IStayHomeFor challenge.

It's all designed to get people to help stem the spread of the coronavirus by self-isolating and maintaining social distance.

Stars are sharing on social media who they are staying home for to in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Bacon got the ball rolling earlier in the week by posting a video on Twitter encouraging people to participate.

"Hey everybody, now it's so important to STAY HOME and keep our distance from others," he tweeted. "Join me and post a video or photo with a sign like this, with #IStayHomeFor, telling who you are staying home for, & tag 6 friends. Let's work together to stay home and keep each other safe."

Fellow celebs including Demi Lovato, David Beckham and Elton John have taken up the challenge.

"There's a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there's one thing that matters it's spreading love," Lovato wrote in the caption of a photo showing her holding a sign with her reasons for staying home. "#IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local hair salon donates 100 boxes of gloves for medical workers ahead of forced closure

Image

Overnight: Cloudy & cold. Chilly breeze. Low: 35°

Image

'Science at Home' program connects families, keeps employees busy at Children's Museum

Image

Nursing Home Restriction’s Impact on Families

Image

Olney Fire Department makes changes to help protect their own

Image

Knox and Crawford county United Ways set up local impact fund for COVID-19

Image

Vigo County School Corporation has a plan in place to teach students while schools are closed

Image

The tent outside of Union Hospital is now operational - here's what they are using it for

Image

Indiana governor orders residents to stay home due to virus

Image

Sullivan County person with COVID-19 self-isolating at home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears