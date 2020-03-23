Clear

Chicago's favorite dinosaur Sue storms through closed Field Museum to meet penguins

Article Image

With Chicago's Field Museum closed, Sue the dino now has the run of the place

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee, CNN

After seeing the penguins of Chicago's Shedd Aquarium roam through the empty halls of the closed attraction, Field Museum's resident dinosaur, SUE the T.rex, decided to get in on the fun.

As is the case with most attractions across the nation, Chicago's Shedd Aquarium and Field Museum have closed their doors to guests to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With no humans to stand in their way, a group of rockhopper penguins ventured out earlier this week to meet other animals in the aquarium.

So when SUE heard about the penguins' field trip, it decided to pay the penguins at its own home a visit.

When reached for comment, SUE, who is known for its witty Twitter presence, replied, "This is the moment I have been waiting for. The museum is mine to roam. The theropod revolution has begun."

Of course, SUE in the video is not the real deal, as SUE in reality is a skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex that stands at more than 40 feet long and 13 feet tall. It is the world's best-preserved and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex, according to the museum.

RELATED: With Cincinnati Zoo closed, Fiona the hippo goes online
But with all the devastating news surrounding the coronavirus, the social media team at Field Museum decided the world could use a bit of humor to uplift Americans' spirits.

"The Field's Museum's mission to share science with the world is going strong, even though our building is closed for the next few weeks," a spokeswoman said.

"If letting an apex predator explore our halls helps drive home that mission, then who are we to say no?" she added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana governor orders residents to stay home due to virus

Image

Monday: Morning scattered rain then turning partly sunny. High: 52°

Image

Food delivered to kids home from school

Image

Church offers drive-in service

Image

Members go to church from home

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Kroger to give employees one time bonus during COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order

Image

GameStop remains open

Image

Chalk your Walk

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears