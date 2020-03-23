Clear

Meghan McCain is pregnant and self-quarantining

Article Image

Meghan McCain announced that she is pregnant with her first child and she is self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution over coronavirus concerns.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Meghan McCain will be offering her opinions from home for the foreseeable future.

"The View" co-host announced Sunday that she and her husband, Ben Domenech, are expecting their first child together and consequently she will be making her appearances on the ABC daytime talk show remotely due to the pandemic.

McCain tweeted the news in a statement from her verified Twitter account.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant," McCain said in her statement. "Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all."

McCain went on to say in her statement that she had "consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with."

"Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of Covid-19," she said. As a result, I will be appearing on 'The View' from home via satellite."

McCain said she was "indebted" to the producers and crew of "The View" and acknowledged "the heroes - the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, fireman and military - who are on the frontlines of this fight."

"Please stay safe," McCain said to end her statement. "Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on 'The View.'"

McCain and Domenech have been married since 2017.

Last year she revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage, an experience she wrote about in an opinion piece for the New York Times.

"The View" is one of several daytime talk shows which has been filming without a studio audience during the pandemic.

"The View" moderator Whoopi Goldberg has also been working from home and Variety recently reported that fellow co-host Joy Behar would be taking some time off from the show due to coronavirus concerns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana governor orders residents to stay home due to virus

Image

Monday: Morning scattered rain then turning partly sunny. High: 52°

Image

Food delivered to kids home from school

Image

Church offers drive-in service

Image

Members go to church from home

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Kroger to give employees one time bonus during COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order

Image

GameStop remains open

Image

Chalk your Walk

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears