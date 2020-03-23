Clear

Doctors say loss of sense of smell might be Covid-19 symptom

Article Image

Loss of smell and taste could be symptoms of the novel coronavirus, according to ENT UK, a professional organization representing ear, nose and throat surgeons in the United Kingdom. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard and Jack Guy, CNN

Doctors in the United States on Sunday called for the loss of sense of smell and taste to be added to the "list of screening tools" for Covid-19.

The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery said symptoms of anosmia, or lack of sense of smell, and dysgeusia, or lack of taste, should be used to identify possible Covid-19 infections.

"Anosmia, in particular, has been seen in patients ultimately testing positive for the coronavirus with no other symptoms," reads to a statement on the academy's website.

Those symptoms "warrant serious consideration for self-isolation and testing of these individuals," continues the statement.

The academy made its announcement after ENT UK, a professional organization representing ear, nose and throat surgeons in the United Kingdom, said in a separate statement on its website on Saturday that anosmia could be another symptom of infection with the novel coronavirus.

It has long been known in medical literature that a sudden loss of smell, or anosmia, may be associated with certain respiratory infections.

"Previously described coronaviruses are thought to account for 10-15% cases. It is therefore perhaps no surprise that the novel COVID-19 virus would also cause anosmia in infected patients," the ENT UK statement said.

"There is already good evidence from South Korea, China and Italy that significant numbers of patients with proven COVID-19 infection have developed anosmia," the statement said.

"In Germany it is reported that more than 2 in 3 confirmed cases have anosmia. In South Korea, where testing has been more widespread, 30% of patients testing positive have had anosmia as their major presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases."

Smell and taste disorders are typically treated by an otolaryngologist. An assessment of a smell disorder typically would include a physical examination of the ears, nose and throat; a review of your health history and a smell test, among other analyses.

Overall, "I think we're getting a little bit more insight into the types of symptoms that patients might have," CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on New Day on Monday morning.

"In a study out of China where they looked at some of the earliest patients, some 200 patients, they found that digestive or stomach GI symptoms were actually there in about half the patients," Gupta said.

"Initially this was thought to be almost solely respiratory," he said, adding that "fever and cough and shortness of breath" still appear to be the prevailing symptoms of Covid-19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana governor orders residents to stay home due to virus

Image

Monday: Morning scattered rain then turning partly sunny. High: 52°

Image

Food delivered to kids home from school

Image

Church offers drive-in service

Image

Members go to church from home

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Kroger to give employees one time bonus during COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order

Image

GameStop remains open

Image

Chalk your Walk

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears