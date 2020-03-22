Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dow futures drop 5%, hitting 'limit down' at the start of futures trading Sunday

Article Image

AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson tells Brian Stelter that America's investments in communication infrastructure are paying off "during a time of national crisis like this." In an interview with Brian Stelter, he likens this crisis to World War II and says that "everybody needs to step up and do their part." AT&T owns CNN, and Stephenson says the press is a "vital" part of the response to the pandemic.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Dow futures fell 5%, hitting the "limit down" maximum allowable limit and halting futures from falling further within minutes after futures trading began Sunday.

Dow futures dropped 954 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also fell around 5%.

The sharp drop in stock futures points to another volatile week for Wall Street as coronavirus continues to take a toll on public health and the economy in the United States and elsewhere.

The decline came shortly before a key procedural Senate vote on a massive stimulus package to help Americans handle the crisis failed Sunday evening, pushing out the timeline for relief.

Central banks and governments around the world last week announced a wave of stimulus measures aimed at bolstering economies and calming harried financial markets.

But the virus has continued to spread rapidly around the world — there are now more than 325,000 cases worldwide — forcing further travel restrictions, shut downs and disruptions for businesses, and threatening the global economy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Scattered rain tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food delivered to kids home from school

Image

Church offers drive-in service

Image

Members go to church from home

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Kroger to give employees one time bonus during COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order

Image

GameStop remains open

Image

Chalk your Walk

Image

Kayak launch open for public use

Image

Tulip Company drops prices after stores cancel orders

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears