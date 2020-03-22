Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into self-quarantine

Article Image

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after a doctor who gave her a vaccine tested positive for coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Fred Pleitgen and Nadine Schmidt, CNN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, her spokesperson said Sunday.

Steffen Seibert, the spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after. While in quarantine, Merkel will continuously be tested for coronavirus, he added.

Earlier Sunday, Germany implemented a "contact ban" to curb the spread of coronavirus, Merkel said.

In a press conference, she said Germany would toughen its measures and encourage residents to "reduce contact with people as much as possible."

"To that end, Germany will ban gatherings of more than two people," Merkel said. Exceptions, she later explained, include families and people living together.

Merkel said people should adhere to "a minimum distance of 1.5 to 2 meters" to prevent the spread of the virus. She also said restaurants, hair salons and tattoo shops would close.

Merkel said the measures would be in place for at least two weeks.

For the latest on the global coronvirus pandemic, go here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Scattered rain tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Kroger to give employees one time bonus during COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order

Image

GameStop remains open

Image

Chalk your Walk

Image

Kayak launch open for public use

Image

Tulip Company drops prices after stores cancel orders

Image

ISU students move out due to coronavirus pandemic

Image

Servpro crews disinfect Boys & Girls Club

Image

State confirms first Greene County COVID-19 case

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears