'The Masked Singer': Swan is latest to fly the coop

Drum roll, please.
"The Masked Singer" gave us all a shock when it was revealed on Wednesday night that the Swan is ... actress Bella Thorne.
Who saw that one coming?
Thorne sang, "I Hate Myself for Loving You," by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
Believe it or not, none of the judges had any clue that it was her. Jenny McCarthy thought the Swan was actress Kristen Stewart; Nicole Scherzinger thought it was actress Megan Fox; Joel McHale guessed Mila Kunis; and Ken Jeong was sure it was Olivia Munn.
Wrong.
Thorne joins several celebrities whose identities have also been revealed this season: Lil Wayne, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Drew Carey and Chaka Khan.
With only four to go, who will win? Tune into Fox on Wednesday nights to find out.
Related Content
- 'The Masked Singer' winner is revealed
- 'The Masked Singer' Panda was revealed to be...
- 'The Masked Singer': The Eagle flies the nest
- 'The Masked Singer' reveals a winner
- 'Masked Singer' kicks off legendary singer in surprise elimination
- Caroll Spinney, Big Bird actor, flying 'Sesame Street' coop
- 'The Masked Singer' penguin outsmarts Jenny McCarthy in 2-hour episode
- 'Titan Games,' 'Masked Singer' launch hunt for next reality hit
- Horten HX-2 'flying wing' makes its global debut