A mom and a minister are recovering from coronavirus. One of them barely felt sick

Two Americans battling coronavirus share their stories with CNN's Erin Burnett as the number of virus cases increases throughout the country.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 4:20 AM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, CNN

When Amy Driscoll fell sick from coronavirus, her symptoms worsened within hours. Hundreds of miles away, a minister is mostly having a slight cough.

"I was so sick right away and it just felt like I couldn't do anything to make it better," the 48-year-old mother from Hudson, Ohio, told CNN.

Last week, Driscoll was working at an insurance company when she started feeling run down. By the time she made it home, she had a fever and decided to rest.

After waking up in the middle of the night, Driscoll was struggling to catch her breath and raced to the hospital where she got confirmation that she had Covid-19.

It was a battle inside her body, she says, and nurses could only help her by giving her fluids and medicine for the pain and fever.

"I had to battle out the fever and battle out how I felt," she said.

After spending a few days in the hospital, Driscoll is in quarantine. Her son, who's with her at their home, has some mild symptoms but hasn't been able to get tested.

'I didn't think much of it'

Hundreds of miles away, Rev. Eric Elnes is quarantined in Omaha, Nebraska, after learning he had the novel coronavirus.

After returning from a trip to Spain, Elnes, 56, was feeling great until he noticed a slight cough. He thought it was allergies but later started growing suspicious.

"I didn't think much of it," he said.

Since Elnes, who is the senior minister at Countryside Community Church, tested positive for coronavirus, he's felt great for the most part and thinks he's a source of concern.

"I can't even imagine now the people who have been exposed to somebody like me," Elnes said.

The minister has been livestreaming his church service from quarantine but he's still worried that others close to him may have been exposed.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials have said that while it's clear asymptomatic spread does happen, it does not appear to be the driver of the outbreak.

But several experts interviewed by CNN said transmission by people who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic is responsible for more transmission than previously thought.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct Amy Driscoll is from Ohio.

