Jared Leto was on a retreat and missed the coronavirus news

Rafters went off to the wilderness and away from the news for 25 days. They were shocked to return to a pandemic. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on going from paradise to chaos.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 2:30 AM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 2:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jared Leto being on a silent meditation retreat and totally missing out on the coronavirus pandemic news feels very Jared Leto.

While the rest of the world has been learning about social distancing and such, the actor had completely unplugged it seems.

Leto tweeted early Tuesday that "12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert."

"We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc," he wrote. "We had no idea what was happening outside the facility."

Leto is known for marching to the beat of his own drum and told his followers he "Walked out yesterday into a very different world."

Hello understatement.

"One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least," Leto wrote. "I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on."

The star had a message for us all as he continues to catch up.

"Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all," he wrote. "Stay inside. Stay safe."

Leto was scheduled to next be seen in his starring role in the film "Moribus."

