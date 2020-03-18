US stock futures jump after European Central Bank announces economic rescue package

US stock futures opened lower Wednesday, but reversed course and climbed higher after the European Central Bank announced an $821 billion economic rescue program aimed at keeping the financial system afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dow futures jumped more than 400 points, or 2.2%, while S&P 500 futures advanced 1.5%. Nasdaq futures spiked 2%.
Earlier in the day, the coronavirus sell-off continued wreaking havoc on Wall Street, dragging the Dow down below 20,000 points for the first time since February 2017. It ended the day down 1,338 points, or 6.3%.
The S&P 500 fell 7% during the early afternoon, triggering the New York Stock Exchange's breaker that briefly halted trading. That index closed down 5.2%. The Nasdaq composite closed down 4.7%.
The oil market also continues to suffer.
US oil finished down 24%, ending the day at just over $20 a barrel, its lowest level since February 2002.
