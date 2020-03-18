Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US stock futures jump after European Central Bank announces economic rescue package

Article Image

The New York Stock Exchange is closing its trading floor amid the coronavirus pandemic, however the market will stay open through electronic trading. CNN's Richard Quest has the details.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

US stock futures opened lower Wednesday, but reversed course and climbed higher after the European Central Bank announced an $821 billion economic rescue program aimed at keeping the financial system afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dow futures jumped more than 400 points, or 2.2%, while S&P 500 futures advanced 1.5%. Nasdaq futures spiked 2%.

Earlier in the day, the coronavirus sell-off continued wreaking havoc on Wall Street, dragging the Dow down below 20,000 points for the first time since February 2017. It ended the day down 1,338 points, or 6.3%.

The S&P 500 fell 7% during the early afternoon, triggering the New York Stock Exchange's breaker that briefly halted trading. That index closed down 5.2%. The Nasdaq composite closed down 4.7%.

The oil market also continues to suffer.

US oil finished down 24%, ending the day at just over $20 a barrel, its lowest level since February 2002.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Registration open for Lemonade Day

Image

Sales tax increase to help renovate, or build new jail in Edgar County

Image

Funerals and the coronavirus

Image

B & B Foods working to make up for lost income amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Helping small businesses amid the coronavirus

Image

Sober livng and the coronavirus

Image

Let this post story serve as your happy place! Here are some of the fun things you are doing while s

Image

Terre Haute company works to sanitize area playgrounds during COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Crawford County social distancing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears