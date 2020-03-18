Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kathy Griffin says she is 'gutted' as she shares that her mother has died

Article Image

Kathy Griffin shared on her social media accounts that her mother, who she called her best friend, passed away on St. Patrick's Day.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Comedian Kathy Griffin shared on her social media accounts that her mother, who she called her best friend, passed away on St. Patrick's Day. She was 99-years-old.

"My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today," she wrote. "I am gutted. My best friend. I am shaking. I won't ever be prepared. I'm so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St. Patrick's Day."

Representatives for Griffin confirmed her mother's death to CNN.

Griffin announced in January that her mother was suffering from dementia.

Maggie Griffin became a fan favorite her daughter's reality show, "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," and was frequently a guest at her daughter's events and appearances.

"When people tell me they feel like they know my mom, I always respond 'you do!' She never put on a show, she was the show," Griffin wrote in January. "If you ever met my mom and asked for a photo, you should know it was a pleasure as much for her as it was for you."

She continued: "She loved making people happy and making people laugh. And trust me, I know she was the bigger star ... thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving us a lifetime of memories."

Griffin announced her mother's condition with a photo from September, which she says was the last time they had a proper conversation.

She said that watching her mother's cognition and quick-wit slip away so quickly was devastating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Rainy Conditions Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'Really heartbreaking,' Students and staff at ISU respond to graduation cancellation

Image

Wednesday: Heavy rain, cool. High: 54

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Dollar General sets aside the first hour of the day to senior shopping

Image

Climbing Cafe offers a safe place for kids with day camp

Image

Illinois Election Night

Image

Election Day in Illinois

Image

COVID-19’s impact on your Mental Health

Image

Knox County Health Department's COVID-19 plans

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man