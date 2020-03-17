Clear
Stephen Colbert returns to late night from his bathtub

In an effort to stay safe in the age of the coronavirus, late-night host Stephen Colbert taped his "Late Show" monologue from his bathtub.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 4:00 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Stephen Colbert isn't letting a little social distancing stop him from roasting President Trump.

"The Late Show" host managed to pull off a monologue Monday night from his bathtub, and it was fantastic. (Following Colbert's opening, a repeat of an old show played.)

Colbert touched on Trump's claim that when the panic subsides, the country will have a "big celebration."

"Yes, it's true, we will all celebrate. The inauguration of anyone else," he quipped on what he called "The Lather Show."

As for not gathering in groups of more than 10 people, Colbert went after the coronavirus task force.

"This important information coming from the coronavirus task force, which has 21 members," Colbert said. "This is actually a good math lesson for all those kids now being home schooled. Question: If the coronavirus task force has 21 members but groups aren't allowed to contain more than 10 people, how many more months are we going to have to be eating Chef Boyardee?"

He also went after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for exercising at the Y in the midst of a lockdown and toilet paper hoarders.

"Try to look on the bright side. You're finally going to get a chance to binge watch all that toilet paper you bought," he said.

Stay home, he advised, and enjoy some television.

"Turns out Americans weren't lazy couch potatoes this whole time," he said. "All that sitting on our asses and watching TV was actually training to save the world."

