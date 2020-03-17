Clear
Markets roller coaster continues

Article Image

CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich talks to small business owners who are suffering from the economic fallout of coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

US stocks are firmly higher at midday, after the administration outlined some measures to combat the coronavirus fallout that were deemed positive by investors.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all advanced as President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Vice President Mike Pence gave a televised briefing to outline the steps the administration is taking.

The Dow was up 3.5%, or 700 points, while the S&P rose 4.8% at midday. The Nasdaq Composite was up 5.2%.

Mnuchin is expected to outline a $830 billion stimulus package with Senate Republicans later today.

"We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.

"I think it's clear we don't need to send people who make a million dollars a year checks. But we like -- that's one of the ideas we like. We're going to preview that today and then we'll be talking about details afterwards," Mnuchin said.

The new measures will also include up to 90-day deferrals of IRS tax payments up to $1 million.

Mnuchin also said the stock market will remain open despite the recent volatility, although he said its hours could be shortened if needed.

"Americans should know that we are going to do everything to make sure they have access to their money at their banks, to the money in their 401(k)s, and to the money in stocks," the Secretary added.

Stocks had been volatile in the morning. The three major indexes opened higher on Tuesday, but they all fell into negative territory within the first half hour of trading. The Dow even fell below 20,000 points.

The Dow on Monday recorded its worst day since "Black Monday" in October 1987, as well as its worst point drop in its history.

