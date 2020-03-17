Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

ESPN shares what it plans to air instead of sports

Article Image

Tom Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in history, has said he will not be re-signing with the New England Patriots, ending one of the most successful partnerships in sports.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

What will ESPN air now?

That was one of the biggest questions last week after the coronavirus outbreak put the sports world on hold. ESPN provided some answers on Tuesday, saying that it would broadcast a mix of live studio shows, archival content and "stunt event programming" going forward.

Burke Magnus, the network's executive vice president of programming, said in an online Q&A posted by ESPN that the network now has "two simultaneous goals."

The first is making sure that ESPN is "as relevant as possible" with its news and live studio shows to "frame for sports fans the impact that these unprecedented circumstances are having on the sports world," he said.

The second goal is to entertain fans through archival content, encore presentations of past games and "themed and stunt event programming," which the network hopes will provide a "diversion at a time that there are virtually no other live sports to watch."

ESPN has many "creative things we can do," Magnus said, which will be similar to some of the "initiatives we've done in the past for special event anniversaries." The network also plans to air many of its sports films and documentaries.

One special event that's not ready for TV yet is "The Last Dance," the network's 10-part miniseries about the Chicago Bulls NBA dynasty that is set to air in June. "The reality is that the production of that film has not yet been completed, so we are limited there at the moment," Magnus said. "Obviously, you can't air it until it's done."

The sports world has been ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, leading to the suspensions or postponements of games and major sporting events. The NBA suspended its season, the NCAA canceled the men and women's college basketball tournament -- better known as March Madness -- and Major League Baseball delayed Opening Day indefinitely.

However, ESPN had plenty to talk about on Tuesday when quarterback Tom Brady announced that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots.

ESPN covered the news wall-to-wall on its morning studio shows, "Get Up" and "First Take."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Cloudy and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's our city, it's our responsibility,' Local church cancels annual event due to Coronavirus

Image

Tuesday: Clouds in the morning, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 54°

Image

Austin Petrillo

Image

Griffin Comer

Image

Local daycare seeing increased demand

Image

Vigo County Annex to remain open

Image

Horrall Family

Image

Coal company cuts 60 jobs

Image

The need for blood donations

Image

Illinois restaurant dealing with restrictions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man