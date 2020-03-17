Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from the hospital following coronavirus diagnosis

Article Image

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland hospital in Australia after being treated for the novel coronavirus and are now in self-quarantine at their home there. CNN's Chris Cuomo has more.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home there, a representative for Hanks told CNN on Monday.

The couple had been hospitalized in isolation after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus last week.

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia for pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Production on the project is currently suspended.

The couple each took to Instagram to share the news last Thursday.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,' Hanks said in his first Instagram post about the diagnosis. "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Over the weekend, Hanks shared updates on their care and ongoing recovery. Wilson even made a playlist for others self-isolating or in quarantine.

CNN's Sandra's Gonzalez contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Patchy Rain & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin Petrillo

Image

Griffin Comer

Image

Local daycare seeing increased demand

Image

Vigo County Annex to remain open

Image

Horrall Family

Image

Coal company cuts 60 jobs

Image

The need for blood donations

Image

Illinois restaurant dealing with restrictions

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County Schools help area kids with breakfast and lunch while school is out

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man