Dow futures up following another record point drop Monday

NYSE President Stacey Cunningham says they have the ability to shut the trading floor if necessary but have put precautions in place to keep traders and workers safe.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Stock futures were up slightly Monday evening, a tentative rebound following another painful day for the market caused by coronavirus fears.

Dow futures gained 28 points, or about 0.1%, on Monday evening. S&P 500 futures were up about 0.1%, and Nasdaq futures dipped down less than 0.1%.

The Dow on Monday had its worst one-day point drop on record — falling more than 3,000 points at its lowest — and its worst percentage drop since October 19, 1987, also known as "Black Monday." The index ended down 2,997 points, or 12.9%.

The S&P 500 closed down 12%, while the Nasdaq closed down 12.3%.

Stocks dipped to session lows in the final hour of trading, as President Donald Trump said the outbreak could last until July or August.

Trump also said the virus "is not under control" and acknowledged the economy may be falling into a recession.

Uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in massive volatility on Wall Street in recent weeks. The VIX, one gauge of stock market volatility, spiked 43% to 86.69 on Monday. That takes out the previous record set on October 24, 2008, according to Refinitiv.

The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index of market sentiment, which incorporates the VIX and other measures, is flashing "extreme fear."

- CNN Business' Matt Egan and Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.

