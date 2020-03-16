Clear
An Oregon police department is asking residents to stop calling 911 because they've run out of toilet paper

As people try to protect themselves from the Coronavirus, some third-party online retailers are jacking up prices. Will they be in any legal trouble?

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 6:20 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

As police across the US brace for continued emergency calls in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, one Oregon police department is dealing with 911 calls for an entirely different type of emergency: Residents are calling because they've run out of toilet paper.

The Newport Police Department put out a notice on Facebook urging residents to stop making emergency calls due to a toilet paper shortage.

"It's hard to believe that we even have to post this," the police wrote. "Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance."

Toilet paper is unavailable at many stores and supermarkets as people across the US stock up on household essentials due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. Many sellers on Amazon are also out of stock.

The police offered up some humorous, friendly tips for those that are dealing with the shortage.

"In fact, history offers many other options for you in your time of need if you cannot find a roll of your favorite soft, ultra plush two-ply citrus scented tissue," the police wrote.

"Seamen used old rope and anchor lines soaked in salt water. Ancient Romans used a sea sponge on a stick, also soaked in salt water. We are a coastal town. We have an abundance of salt water available. Sea shells were also used."

The police also suggested using receipt papers, newspapers, cloth rags and even an empty toilet paper roll.

"Be resourceful," police wrote. "Be patient. There is a TP shortage. This too shall pass. Just don't call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper."

