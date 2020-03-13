Clear

Gloria Gaynor fights coronavirus by taking her hit song 'I Will Survive' to the sink

Article Image

Singer Gloria Gaynor shows how you can wash your hands to the beat of her hit "I Will Survive" in order to combat the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 10:50 AM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee, CNN

Since it was released in 1978, "I Will Survive" has been the ultimate breakup anthem, empowering both men and women that despite heartbreak, they will survive. But in the chaos surrounding coronavirus, the song has taken on a different (yet perfectly fitting) purpose with the queen of disco, Gloria Gaynor herself, taking the lead.

With the classic chorus of her hit song, Gaynor took to TikTok to inspire others to properly wash their hands -- with soap and water for at least 20 seconds -- to combat the disease.

Just as the CDC guidelines recommend, Gaynor wets her hands, pumps out some soap and starts rubbing, making sure she doesn't miss any of the nooks and crannies between her fingers.

"It only takes :20 seconds to 'SURVIVE!'" she captioned her video, which has racked up more than 14,000 views.

Marking her video with the hashtag #iwillsurvivechallenge, the video has prompted others to also wash their hands while grooving to the song.

But if disco isn't your thing, here's a list of songs from each decade that will help you kill those germs while jamming out.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 49.

Image

Local songwriter’s music featured in major TV shows

Image

IHSAA reaction

Image

Ribbon cutting held for new Terre Haute restaurant

Image

Speaker discusses the benefits of regattas along the Wabash River

Image

Social distancing

Image

The 19th and Poplar Shamrock

Image

Participants from seven states onhand at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods for horseman's convention

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Social distancing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man