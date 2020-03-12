Clear

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's sons speak out after parents' coronavirus diagnosis

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Their son, Chet, posted a video saying they're doing fine, and he isn't worried about them recovering.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 10:20 AM
By Chloe Melas, CNN

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's sons have taken to social media to reassure fans that their parents are OK after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Chet Hanks took to Instagram and posted a video telling fans that he had just gotten off the phone with his parents, who are currently in a hospital in Australia.

"Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy," he said. "They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously.

"I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love."

Colin Hanks, the eldest son of the couple, tweeted his thanks to fans.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."

Tom Hanks announced the news Wednesday evening. He and Wilson were in Australia while Hanks was doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.

Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Austin Butler is playing Presley. Baz Luhrmann is going to direct. Hanks said he and his wife will "keep the world posted and updated."

