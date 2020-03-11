Clear

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson diagnosed with coronavirus

Article Image

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said the two were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and "slight fevers."

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 11:50 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:50 PM
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" he wrote.

A representative for Hanks confirmed the news to CNN and had no additional comment.

Warner Bros. confirmed the actor was in Australia doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.

"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual," Warner Bros. said in a statement. "The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. Actor Austin Butler is playing Presley.

Baz Luhrmann is going to direct.

Hanks said he and his wife will "keep the world posted and updated."

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently more than 120 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia.

