Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to airport amid coronavirus outbreak

Article Image

From "Human Sanitizer" to Naomi Campbell's flight suit, CNN's Jeanne Moos takes a look at coronavirus moments that have gone viral on the internet.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

Naomi Campbell has long been an advocate of staying germ-free while traveling.

The supermodel even posted a video of her intense pre-flight ritual, which involved wiping down everything close to her airplane seat with Dettol anti-bacterial wipes, last year.

So, it's perhaps no surprise the 49-year-old has opted to step things up considerably amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Campbell recently posted several images of herself boarding a plane at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday while wearing a hazmat suit, a pair of goggles, a face mask and pink latex gloves.

In one photo, she poses inside Tom Bradley International Terminal with her suitcase, while another shows her on-board a plane wearing a cape draped over the protective suit, with one latex-covered hand clutching her mobile phone to her ear and the other gripping on to a transparent plastic bag.

'Safety first'

Campbell captioned the images with the words, "Safety First. NEXT LEVEL," before pledging to post a "full video" on her YouTube channel shortly.

While the supermodel's precautionary outfit was given the seal of approval by many of her followers, others accused her of making light of the deadly outbreak, which has infected over a 100,000 people and killed over 4,000 across the world.

Campbell spoke of her techniques for avoiding germs while flying during a five-minute video shared on her YouTube channel last summer.

"Clean anything that you could possibly touch," she advised, before wiping her seat, seat belt, tray table, TV screen, remote control and window with anti-bacterial wipes.

"This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better."

After putting on a sanitary face mask before take-off, Campbell went on to stress the rigorous routine has helped her to stay healthy during her lengthy modeling career, which has spanned three decades.

"I mean as much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff," she said.

"I'm blessed that I don't. I really think that this helps me, my little routine."

While Campbell's approach might seem a little on the extreme side, travelers are being instructed to wash or sanitize their hands after touching surfaces in airports and planes as world leaders attempt to contain coronavirus.

According to infectious disease experts, frequent hand washing is one of the best defenses against the spread of such viruses.

