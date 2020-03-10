Global stocks and oil mount a recovery while Dow futures gain 1,000 points

Markets in Asia and Europe staged a recovery Tuesday, and Dow futures gained as much as 1,000 points a day after novel coronavirus fears and an oil price war sparked a worldwide panic.

The mood among investors was helped by news of President Donald Trump's plan to propose "significant relief" in the form of a payroll tax cut and help for hourly workers most affected by the coronavirus, or Covid-19, and expectations of more stimulus measures as the risks of a global recession rise.

JPMorgan equity strategists said that Monday's slump was exaggerated given that the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates to zero and the Trump administration has said it will unveil a stimulus plan.

"The market has gone ahead and priced in too severe of an adverse scenario, assuming we get timely and strong counter-policy response and a Covid-19 outbreak that peaks in the coming weeks," the bank told clients Tuesday.

European shares opened higher. The FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 are both up more than 3%, while Germany's DAX rose 2.7%. In Italy, where the entire country is now under unprecedented restrictions, the main benchmark index also gained about 2% after falling 11% on Monday.

US oil futures were last up more than 10% to $34.35 a barrel. The global benchmark Brent crude also rose 10% to trade above $37 a barrel.

Earlier, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up roughly 1.4%, while China's Shanghai Composite was up 1.8%. Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.9%. The Japanese government is expected to announce more emergency measures to support families and small businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak. Large Japanese companies are also feeling the pain: Nissan's vehicle sales in China dropped 80% in February.

US stock futures, meanwhile, are recovering after Monday's historic declines. After initially falling after hours, Dow futures shot up after President Trump said he would press lawmakers to enact a payroll tax cut and ensure assistance is available to hourly workers as the coronavirus pandemic causes deep economic turmoil and stock market shock. The Dow had ended the day with its biggest point drop in history, closing Monday down 2,014 points, or 7.8% — its worst day since the 2008 financial crisis.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures were last up more than 4.5% each.

After Monday's plunge, all three US indexes were nearly 20% below their most recent highs. If stocks fall further, they will have slid from record highs to a bear market in a matter of weeks.

The coronavirus outbreak is hammering markets, and broader economies, in the United States and around the world. The number of cases globally has now topped 100,000, with at least 728 cases and 26 deaths in the United States as of early Tuesday morning.

Italy's prime minister announced that from Tuesday strict travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings would be extended to the entire country. The government said it was suspending mortgage repayments to help households cope, as part of a bigger economic relief package.

The European Central Bank is expected to provide further help for Italy and other economies in Europe later this week by cutting interests deeper into negative territory, extending more long-term loans to banks and increasing its purchases of assets such as corporate bonds.

Oil prices suffered their worst day since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against onetime ally Russia. US oil prices dropped as much as 34%, ending at a four-year low of $27.34 a barrel.

— Julia Horowitz, Kaori Enjoji, Laura He, Anneken Tappe and Matt Egan contributed to this report.