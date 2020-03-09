Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

For her 75th birthday, Dolly Parton wants to be on the cover of Playboy

Article Image

Country music icon Dolly Parton says she wants to return to the cover of Playboy Magazine for her 75th birthday.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Francisco Guzman and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Dolly Parton turned 74 this year. And she's not letting her age stop her from planning her Playboy return.

Parton graced the magazine's cover in 1978 when she was 32. She wants return -- for her 75th birthday.

"I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," Parton told 60 Minutes Australia over the weekend. "See, I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it — I don't know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

Age is just a number for Parton. The country music artist doesn't plan to retire anytime soon and with all the "nips and tucks" she's had, it helps her stay looking young, she said.

"The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age that much," she said.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has a new A&E documentary special, Biography: Dolly that debuts April 12. The film will touch on her extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty to her early days in Nashville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Windy and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You need to know for Monday

Image

Monday: Rain, breezy. High: 59

Image

17 musicians inducted into Hall of Fame

Image

Chili Fest

Image

Exotic Pet Expo

Image

Group gathers trash all weekend in Terre Haute

Image

IN coal bill

Image

Student remains overseas despite coronavirus outbreak

Image

Vigil for teen killed in weekend crash

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2