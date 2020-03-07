Clear

Marnie the Dog, popular dog influencer, has died

Article Image

From Tina Fey to James Franco, this dog has mastered the art of the celebrity selfie. Hear her rags to riches tale.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020
Updated: Mar 7, 2020 7:50 PM
By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Marnie the Dog, a popular dog influencer who became known for her dangling tongue and celebrity appearances, has died.

In an emotional Instagram post, owner Shirley Braha announced that Marnie peacefully passed away on Thursday at the age of 18.

"Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough," Braha wrote on Saturday. "She enjoyed her chicken until the very end."

Marnie had amassed quite the following, with 1.8 million followers on Instagram. The announcement of her death was met with mourning from many, including other influencer pet accounts.

Lil Bub, whose own Instagram account has 2.5 million followers, passed away late last year. The account remains active, and Lil Bub's ghost wrote a message to Marnie full of hope.

"I love you Marnie. Excited to spend time w u exploring space. Let's go!" the message read.

A shih tzu, Marnie was adopted from a shelter at the age of 11. As an older dog, Braha wrote that she didn't think Marnie would be around for a long time. Still, Braha wrote that she is amazed and happy to hear others being inspired by Marnie to adopt older dogs and thanked fans for their support.

"Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved," Braha wrote. "I'm thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I'm thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love."

Marnie's first Instagram post was in 2013. Since then, the doggo has become quite a star. Aside from her more than a million followers, Marnie has met a bunch of celebrities, too, including Betty White.

Marnie has also met the likes of Demi Lovato, Chance the Rapper and Larry King.

Marnie the Dog is survived by both her owner and her dog sister, Gilda, who was adopted by Braha earlier this year.

