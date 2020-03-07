Clear
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, trapping 70 people

Article Image

Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel that collapsed in southeastern China, officials in the city of Quanzhou said.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Mar 7, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Yong Xiong and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine center, People's Daily and other state media outlets confirmed.

Forty-three people have been rescued from the rubble, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Search efforts were ongoing.

Among those rescued was a young boy, his father and mother. The family was taken to a hospital.

Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.

No fatalities have been reported in the building collapse.

It wasn't immediately clear why the building collapsed.

