Clear

US economy added 273,000 jobs in February

Article Image

The US economy added 273,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate fell to a historically low 3.5%. The jobs survey was taken before coronavirus fears overtook Corporate America.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 10:50 AM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy added 273,000 jobs in February, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

This was far more than economists had predicted. Leading the gains were new jobs in health care and social assistance, food services and government, where 7,000 people were hired for the April Census.

America's recovering manufacturing sector showed more signs of life, posting 15,000 new jobs. This is noteworthy given the continued issues with the production of the 737 Max jet from Boeing -- America's largest manufacturer -- which is hurting the plane maker's suppliers.

The unemployment rate fell back to the historic low of 3.5%.

Paychecks grew by 3% on average over the year leading up to February, and they grew 0.3% in the month.

There was more even good news about previous months: An already strong January report was bumped higher to 273,000 new jobs as well.

The jobs survey was taken in the middle of February, before coronavirus fears overtook Corporate America.

The outbreak is weighing on business and investor sentiment, as well as the economic outlook. The strong report shows that the US labor market was in a good place before the outbreak reached American shores. Many expect that the March report will reflect the damage the virus has inflicted on business activity. The next report is due April 3.

Even though the US economy appears in good shape to absorb the shock the coronavirus outbreak is dealing to economies around the world, the jobs report -- like most economic data -- is backward-looking and doesn't allow a real-time assessment of the economy.

So it might be time to pay more attention to shorter term employment data like weekly initial jobless claims going forward, said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.

"If the virus does start to significantly impact the economy, the effect on jobless claims should begin to surface in March, with a greater impact in April," said Bob Baur, chief economist at Principal Global Investors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

Image

Consumer alert

Image

Shooting Circle K

Image

ISU women vs Bradley

Image

AJ Reed

Image

ISU ready for Arch Madness

Image

West Vigo's bass fishing team gears up for its first team

Image

How would you reimagine your favorite school lunch? Kids in Sullivan county gave it a try in a cooki

Image

Terre Haute Convention Center project back on track

Image

Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspect in theft and fraud investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1