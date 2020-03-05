Clear

Jose Mourinho 'understands' Eric Dier's anger after player climbs into stands to confront fan

Article Image

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has his say on Eric Dier's charge into the stands to confront an unruly fan.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says "he is with" Eric Dier after the England international climbed into the stands to confront a fan.

The incident occurred after Spurs' penalty shootout defeat by Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round.

Defensive midfielder Dier scored his penalty but saw goalkeeper Tim Krul twice deny the host side to send Norwich through to the quarterfinals for the first time in 28 years.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

According to Mourinho, Dier entered the stands after a supporter insulted him with his family nearby.

"This person insulted Eric, the family was there, the young brother was not happy with the situation and then Eric did ... what we professionals cannot do (but) he did something that probably we would do," Mourinho told reporters after the game.

"We cannot do (this), but I also repeat, I am with the player and I understand the player."

READ: Jurgen Klopp incredulous at coronavirus question

Dier, who has won 40 caps for England, climbed over a number of rows of seats to confront the fan before being led away by stadium security staff.

The Football Association (FA), which regulates English football, confirmed to CNN that it is investigating the matter.

Asked if Dier reacted in order to protect teammate Gedson Fernandes from alleged racial abuse, Mourinho said: "I cannot say, I don't know ... I just know that the reaction of Eric was based on his brother (who) didn't like what was happening there."

Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona was famously fined and banned for nine months after launching a kung-fu kick at a Crystal Palace fan 25 years ago.

Patrice Evra was also suspended for aiming a high kick at one of his club's own supporters while playing for Olympique Marseille.

READ: Premier League 'monitoring' coronavirus situation

Tottenham took the lead in the first half of the FA Cup match when Jan Vertonghen headed past Krul from a Giovani Lo Celso free-kick, but Josip Drmic's bundled equalizer on 78 minutes saw the game go to extra-time and penalties.

Erik Lamela's missed penalty and two saves from Krul against Troy Parrott and Fernandes sent Norwich through.

The Canaries will face either Derby County or Manchester United in the last eight.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Warm and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fatal crash

Image

St. Anthony Casey-Westfield

Image

South Putnam RP

Image

Parke Heritage Cloverdale

Image

West Vigo Edgewood

Image

Northview OV

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

'If you feel ill, don't come to church...' Local churches working to prevent spread of coronavirus

Image

Hey Kevin 3-4

Image

Shortage of refs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1