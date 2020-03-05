Clear

Katy Perry reveals she is pregnant in new music video

Article Image

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, the US singer revealed in her latest music video on Thursday.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, the US singer revealed in her latest music video on Thursday.

The video for "Never Worn White" sees Perry cradling her baby bump while wearing a white dress.

"See us in 60 years with a full family tree," she sings in one of the verses.

The popstar commented on the news on social media, telling her Instagram followers: "Let's just say it's gonna be a jam packed summer..."

The 35-year-old also told fans on Twitter: "Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore." She added in a subsequent tweet: "Or carry around a big purse lol."

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day and it will be the second marriages for both.

Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The pair share a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 and reportedly split 10 months later before reuniting in early 2018.

Perry appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in late February and revealed Bloom asked her to marry him during a helicopter ride over Los Angeles.

"I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter," Perry said. "But it was really sweet."

However, in a scene reminiscent of a romantic comedy, Perry said that things didn't go as planned.

"Actually, the funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert. He was going to pull it out while I'm reading it, so I'm reading it but I'm hearing the champagne is like broken, the bottle's everywhere. I'm still looking at the note but he's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Warm and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fatal crash

Image

St. Anthony Casey-Westfield

Image

South Putnam RP

Image

Parke Heritage Cloverdale

Image

West Vigo Edgewood

Image

Northview OV

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

'If you feel ill, don't come to church...' Local churches working to prevent spread of coronavirus

Image

Hey Kevin 3-4

Image

Shortage of refs

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1