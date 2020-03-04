Clear

TikTok's unlikely 81-year-old cooking star says authenticity is the secret ingredient

Article Image

Stephen "Old Man Steve" Austin has amassed hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers thanks to his cooking videos.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Francisco Guzman and Brian Ries, CNN

The video sharing app TikTok has exploded in popularity among young people, there's no doubt about that. But that hasn't stopped a self-styled octogenarian chef from using it.

Meet Stephen Austin, who as "Old Man Steve" is perhaps TikTok's unlikeliest star.

"People want to know what the secret is. I don't know that there is a secret," Austin told HLN in an interview Wednesday. "You just have to be yourself and if people like you then they're going to watch you."

The 81-year-old cook, who sports brightly colored bucket hats, has built a following amongst the younger set for videos that show him always cooking up a meal.

The Dallas, Texas, native started out making TikTok videos that showed him preparing a sandwich. He learned how to use the app by simply Googling it. When most users shot videos that show them learning the latest viral dances, Austin decided to make meals instead.

His segment "Cooking with Steve," where he makes simple dishes like turkey sandwiches, English muffins, and Corn Flakes with a banana, have been liked by nearly 6 million TikTok users.

"I'm not really cooking," he admitted. "I made a bowl of cereal."

But no matter what he's doing, it's his wholesome attitude and sense of humor that his fans appreciate.

Although he doesn't have any kids himself, many of his followers consider him their internet grandpa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Cool start, sunny finish.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drum Tao Hatfield Hall at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

C-Paps to save lives

Image

Barr-Reeve North Daviess

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

New ISU Logo

Image

VU Women

Image

Shoals Washington Catholic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1