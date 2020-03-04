Clear

Wall Street still wants Donald Trump, but it could live with Joe Biden

Article Image

Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg spoke to supporters on Super Tuesday as the results trickled in.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Christine Romans, CNN Business

A day after a surprise interest rate cut failed to calm investors, a new surprise entered the calculus: former Vice President Joe Biden's strong showing in Super Tuesday voting.

Just two weeks ago, the market hit all-time highs as Senator Bernie Sanders became the front-runner. This morning, it is bouncing because Biden has taken the lead.

"Stock investors sent up a roar and piled back in overnight because a moderate Democrat had moved back into contention in the race for the White House," says Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank.

What's changed? The market view is that the coronavirus has hobbled President Donald Trump. Wall Street still wants Trump to win, but if a Democrat is going to be the next president, Wall Street could live with Biden.

Sanders has taken a much harder line on regulating Wall Street, taxing the rich, rolling back corporate tax cuts and remaking the economy with expensive health care and education plans. Biden -- longtime senator from a state that is home to credit card companies -- is seen as more moderate, a steady hand ready to work across the aisle.

"What a shock for Trump, who was clearly relishing a presidential race against the socialist Sanders," writes Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments, in a note to clients.

"The president will peddle a narrative to Sanders' supporters that the Democrats' establishment has rigged the process, but Trump has already begun to shift his focus, mocking Biden's energy and mental acuity."

A lot can happen in the weeks ahead, and the narrative could morph again depending on primaries and debates.

It's a reminder that the election-year market is full of surprises.

Like the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut, meant to calm investors, it did the opposite. That emergency rate cut triggered alarm for four reasons. First, it signaled the Fed is worried about real damage to the economy from coronavirus disruptions. The last time the Fed staged an emergency rate cut was in the days after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Second, lower rates do not kill the virus. Third, lower rates don't improve the government's response. It doesn't speed up test kits, a vaccine or containment. And finally, the Fed has been cutting rates and swelling its balance sheet for a decade. Rates are already so low, there is less room to maneuver.

Meanwhile, companies are canceling conferences and business travel at a level not seen since the days after 9/11, according to industry experts. This will be trouble for the local communities that host these events and depend on the conference and tourism revenue. (The Chamber of Commerce and the travel lobby are hosting a press conference on this later this morning.)

The only upshot of all this uncertainty is that super-low rates are a boon for anyone refinancing a loan or getting a mortgage. And some economists expect a push in Washington for fiscal policies to juice the economy, everything from business tax credits, to paid sick leave, more tax cuts, and emergency medical spending.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Cool start, sunny finish.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

C-Paps to save lives

Image

Barr-Reeve North Daviess

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

New ISU Logo

Image

VU Women

Image

Shoals Washington Catholic

Image

Brownstown Central South Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln-Washington

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1