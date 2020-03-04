Clear

Dow futures climb 400 points as Super Tuesday results roll in

Article Image

CNN projects Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will win the state of Utah and former Vice President Joe Biden will win Massachusetts.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 3:00 AM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Rob McLean, CNN Business

US stock futures climbed overnight after a day of steep declines as Super Tuesday election results rolled in.

Dow futures were up 400 points, or 1.6%, at one point, though last traded slightly under that mark. The S&P 500 was up 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite increased 1.5%.

The ascent came as former US Vice President Joe Biden recorded big wins on Super Tuesday. CNN is projecting Biden will win as many as eight states in Tuesday's contests for the Democratic presidential nomination, including Virginia, North Carolina and Minnesota.

Senator Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, is projected to win Utah, Vermont and Colorado. Three states holding primaries are still in contention.

Earlier in the day, the Dow closed 786 points lower, or down 2.9%, just one day after recording its best point gain in history. The S&P 500 finished down 2.8%. The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 3%.

US markets on Tuesday swung wildly as the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by a half-point to help insulate the US economy from the global novel coronavirus outbreak. Stocks dropped sharply as investors concluded that the rate cut was bad news for the economy.

Stocks in Asia fluctuated during Wednesday trading hours. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was slightly down after trading higher earlier in the day. China's Shanghai Composite alternated between small gains and losses. Japan's Nikkei 225 was higher, while South Korea's Kospi recorded the biggest gains in the region, up 2.2%.

-- Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

New ISU Logo

Image

VU Women

Image

Shoals Washington Catholic

Image

Brownstown Central South Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln-Washington

Image

TH North Plainfield

Image

Junior All-Stars

Image

ISU MVC Honors

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1