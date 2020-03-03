Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Spike Lee says he's done attending Knicks games after disagreement over VIP entrance

Article Image

The filmmaker and New York Knicks superfan was told to use a different entrance than the employee's entrance - which Lee says he's used for 28 years.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

All Spike Lee wants is to use the employee entrance at Madison Square Garden. Really, it's all he knows.

A long time New York Knicks superfan, filmmaker Lee has been using it for 28 years, he explained this morning on ESPN. But suddenly, at last night's game, they wouldn't let him -- security told him to use a different entrance.

You'd think that would be that, but it's not. Lee is now full-on feuding with the Knicks and team owner James Dolan over his treatment.

All of this comes after an incident at Monday night's game, when video surfaced that seemed to show Lee being denied entry into the game.

Fans questioned how the franchise could treat its biggest fan with such disrespect.

It immediately drew comparisons to the Garden's treatment of former NBA star Charles Oakley, who was ejected and banned in February 2017.

But the video wasn't the full story.

"They wanted me to leave the Garden, walk outside ... and come back on 31st Street. And I said I'm not doing that," Lee said on ESPN. The employee entrance Lee frequents is on 33rd Street. The VIP entrance is two blocks south.

The team released a statement this morning following Lee's comments, writing that the idea that Lee is a victim for being denied entry into the employee entrance is "laughable."

"It's disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama," the statement says.

The team also tweeted a photo of Lee and Dolan appearing to shake hands, in response to Lee's claim to ESPN they didn't do that.

As a result of all of this, Lee said he would no longer attend any Knicks game for the season. The Knicks said he's welcome to come back anytime -- "just not through our employee entrance."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"It was a little unsettling..." local people living in Nashville recall when the tornado ripped thro

Image

Local Business Open For Spring

Image

Indiana State University hosts Human Rights Day

Image

Chamber of Commerce looks to revamp downtown Terre Haute's First Friday

Image

Will travel insurance cover a cancelation due to coronavirus fears? We asked a local travel company

Image

Autonomous Day at WestGate shows off Indiana's role in self-driving vehicle technology

Image

Clark County Sheriff's Office training

Image

“Material stuff can be replaced but they couldn’t.” Rosedale man saves his 4 children from house fir

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Indiana State University unveils its new athletics logo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1