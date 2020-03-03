Clear

Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dead at 67

Article Image

Former anchor for CNN Headline News Bobbie Battista has died at the age of 67 after a four-year battle with cervical cancer.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 1:10 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Chuck Johnston, CNN Business

Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista has passed away at the age of 67, according to a family spokeswoman.

Battista passed away on Tuesday morning after a four year battle with cervical cancer, according to Wendy Guarisco, family spokeswoman.

"Bobbie was the consummate trooper in her struggle with cancer, she was courageous and fearless in her battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain," Battista's husband John Brimelow said in a statement on Tuesday. "My dear partner of 25 years of marriage has cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace."

Battista was one of the original CNN Headline News anchors when the network launched in 1981. She anchored several news programs on CNN including "TalkBack Live," which aired before a studio audience in the CNN Center in Atlanta, featuring newsmakers and public participation.

In 2001, Battista recounted some of the difficult moments in history that she covered as an anchor in her 20 years at CNN.

"Whether the Challenger explosion, the assassination attack on Reagan, the Gulf War, certainly this terrorist attack. Those were memorable from the anchor desk," Battista said. "As far as TalkBack, we've had some serious shows, and some fun shows. If I had to pick, I'd say I liked Free for All Fridays the best."

Before joining CNN Headline News, Battista was anchor and producer of Action News 5 for WRAL-TV, Raleigh, North Carolina. She began her television career at WRAL-TV in 1976. She produced and anchored the station's morning news report and produced a variety of special programming in sports, public affairs and children's TV before becoming an evening news anchor in 1977.

In 1981, Battista was the writer and assistant producer for Fed up with Fear, a five-station documentary that won a George Foster Peabody Award. She was nominated for an On Cable magazine award, an award voted on by cable viewers, as Outstanding News Personality of 1984. Battista was voted Best Newscaster in Cable Guide magazine's annual reader's poll in 1986, and, in 1995, she was nominated for a CableACE award for Best Newscaster.

Battista also was featured on HGTV's one-hour prime-time special that features the design styles of some of America's most recognized and respected broadcast journalists. Battista is a member of Women in Communications and Sigma Delta Chi. She has been a guest lecturer at universities, organizations and conventions worldwide.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunny and Windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Coronavirus latest

Image

Coronavirus latest

Image

Christian Williams

Image

Craig Porter

Image

Local doctor uses 20-foot tall inflatable colon to teach about the dangers of colon cancer

Image

Concerns about COVID-19 and Spring Break travels

Image

House Bill 1198 hopes to classify dispatchers as first responders

Image

Vigo County Public Library to take part in the "Big Read"

Image

Ivy Tech to begin offering new certification this summer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1