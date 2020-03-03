Clear

Apple will pay up to $500 million to settle lawsuit over slowing down older iPhones

Article Image

Apple will pay owners of certain iPhones $25 per affected device to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of slowing down older models to compel users to buy new ones.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

Apple will pay up to half a billion dollars to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of slowing down older iPhone models to compel users to buy new ones.

The proposed settlement agreement requires Apple to pay the owners of certain iPhone models $25 per affected device, totaling a minimum of $310 million and a maximum of $500 million, according to documents released on Friday in US District Court in San Jose, California. The amount each user receives could increase or decrease depending on how many claims are filed as well as any additional legal fees and expenses approved by the court, the document added.

The settlement agreement, which is subject to approval by a judge on April 3, caps a legal battle that's gone on for more than two years during which Apple tried to ease a global backlash.

The company admitted in December 2017 that it used software updates to slow down older iPhones, soon after angry customers and tech analysts flagged that the updates were causing diminished performance. Some of them suggested that Apple did so to force users to upgrade to the latest iPhone model, but the company said it was aimed at addressing issues with older lithium-ion batteries that would make the phones suddenly shut down to protect their components.

Apple later apologized and offered battery replacements to its customers for $79, which it knocked down to $29 in January 2018. The company's CEO, Tim Cook, admitted a year later that revenue for 2018 was partly hit by "significantly reduced pricing for iPhone battery replacements."

iPhone users in the United States can file settlement claims if they owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus or SE device bought before December 21, 2017.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
A Mild Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronavirus latest

Image

Coronavirus latest

Image

Christian Williams

Image

Craig Porter

Image

Local doctor uses 20-foot tall inflatable colon to teach about the dangers of colon cancer

Image

Concerns about COVID-19 and Spring Break travels

Image

House Bill 1198 hopes to classify dispatchers as first responders

Image

Vigo County Public Library to take part in the "Big Read"

Image

Ivy Tech to begin offering new certification this summer

Image

ISU grad talks elections during "Pancakes and Politics" event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1