Clear

'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran gets her $400,000 back from scammers

Article Image

"Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran got back nearly $400,000 after it was stolen in an elaborate email scam.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

"Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran is "thrilled" about getting back nearly $400,000 after it was stolen in an elaborate email scam.

Corcoran said last week that a phishing scam swindled her out of $388,700. The scammer tricked her bookkeeper into wiring the money by using an email address that was similar to her assistant's, requesting a payment for a renovation.

The millionaire investor said in a statement Monday that she had "already accepted" that she had lost the money and "moved on."

"I really thought it was a goner," she said.

In a twist of good fortune, she said that the German-based bank the bookkeeper used to wire the money froze the transfer before it was deposited into the scammer's bank account in China. Corcoran said her bank asked the German bank to freeze the transaction so her team could prove it was a fraud.

More than 114,000 people reported being a victim of that type of scam last year. Together they reported nearly $60 million in losses, according to the FBI's 2019 Internet Crime Report.

Phishing attacks are common methods of stealing usernames, passwords and money. Hackers pretend to be a trustworthy source to convince you to share personal data. To be safe, it's important to make sure the sender is authentic before clicking on a link.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
A Mild Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronavirus latest

Image

Coronavirus latest

Image

Christian Williams

Image

Craig Porter

Image

Local doctor uses 20-foot tall inflatable colon to teach about the dangers of colon cancer

Image

Concerns about COVID-19 and Spring Break travels

Image

House Bill 1198 hopes to classify dispatchers as first responders

Image

Vigo County Public Library to take part in the "Big Read"

Image

Ivy Tech to begin offering new certification this summer

Image

ISU grad talks elections during "Pancakes and Politics" event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1