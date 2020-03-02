Clear

'Judge Judy' is coming to an end after 25 seasons

Article Image

"Judge Judy" will end after 25 seasons, though host Judy Sheindlin will be back for a new show, "Justice Judy."

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Courtroom reality show "Judge Judy" is coming to an end after 25 years, host Judy Sheindlin has announced.

The Emmy Award winning TV personality revealed the news during a pre-taped appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," saying the show's upcoming season would be its last on CBS.

"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful. Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary," the iconic star said in a teaser clip from the upcoming episode which airs Monday.

According to the 77-year-old host, the network made the decision to utilize repeats of the program.

"What they decided to do was sell a couple of years' worth of reruns," she explained.

Although court will soon be adjourned, Sheindlin said it isn't the end of the line as she is "not tired."

She teased that a new show -- "Judy Justice" -- will be coming out next year.

But Sheindlin, who has presided over small court cases on "Judge Judy" since the show's launch in 1996, remained tight-lipped about where the new show would air, simply telling DeGeneres: "I can't tell you yet."

CNN has reached out to CBS Television Distribution for comment on Sheindlin's departure.

"Judge Judy," which is currently in its 24th season, is a firm TV favorite.

In 2015, Sheindlin renewed her contract with CBS, extending her deal to host "Judge Judy" through to its 25th season.

In 2018, Forbes named her the year's highest-paid TV host after she sold the rights to her show's extensive library to CBS for an estimated $100 million in 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy morning with warm air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colon cancer awareness month

Image

Monday Morning Weather Update

Image

GBB Loogootee Breaks Record

Image

GBB Linton four records

Image

MBB ISU 3rd seed

Image

Maple Sugarin' Days

Image

Work continues on Irishman Bridge

Image

Man guides vet on walk through state

Image

Crews battle house fire in Rosedale

Image

George Ward soil collection ceremony

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1