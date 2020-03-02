Clear

Marie Osmond reveals she won't leave her fortune to her children in her will

Article Image

Marie Osmond says none of the money she's made over her lifetime will be left to her children, but will instead go to charity.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Marie Osmond says none of the money she's made over her lifetime will be left to her children.

The 60-year-old performer appeared on "The Talk" recently, where she explained that leaving her kids a fortune would be a "great disservice" to them, and that they need to make their own money.

"I'm not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations, kids," Osmond said, adding, "My husband and I decided that you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that's the ability to work."

She continued: "You see it a lot in rich families where the kids don't know what to do so they get in trouble, so I just let them be proud of what they make and I'm going to give mine to my charity."

Co-host Sheryl Underwood didn't agree with Osmond, saying that she thinks people born into money understand money better than those who don't have any.

"When you come from a family of money, you raise your children to value money and to understand money, and because they were born into the family, they should have a healthy respect for money," she said, adding, "I would love to have some type of money left for me from somebody else so I can have a leg up. I think when wealthy people say, 'I'm not leaving my kids anything,' well, they've been living this great life.'"

Osmond children are Craig, 36, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew 21, and Abigail, 17. Her son Michael died at 18 in 2010.

She added that her decision had come from personal experience, saying, "I had an uncle and an aunt, her family fought over a mirror and a table when they passed away. My mother said, 'That will never happen.'"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy morning with warm air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colon cancer awareness month

Image

Monday Morning Weather Update

Image

GBB Loogootee Breaks Record

Image

GBB Linton four records

Image

MBB ISU 3rd seed

Image

Maple Sugarin' Days

Image

Work continues on Irishman Bridge

Image

Man guides vet on walk through state

Image

Crews battle house fire in Rosedale

Image

George Ward soil collection ceremony

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1