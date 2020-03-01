Clear

Chicago officers are under investigation after video shows police shooting a man at a train station

Two Chicago police officers are under investigation after a video showed them shooting an unidentified man after struggling to restrain him.

Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, Artemis Moshtaghian and Brad Parks, CNN

A video posted online appears to show two Chicago police officers shooting a man at a busy train station after struggling to restrain him.

Police say two officers were trying to arrest a man at the Grand station on the CTA Red Line on Friday when the shooting took place. The officers stopped the man because he was moving between two train cars, a city ordinance violation, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

A video recorded by a bystander shows the officers struggling to restrain a man near an escalator at the station. The officers take the man down and within seconds, one of them is seen lying on top of him and attempting to handcuff him.

As they continue struggling, one of the officers is heard repeatedly shouting "stop resisting" while the man responds, "I didn't do nothing to you."

Both officers used Tasers on the man, police said.

The video shows police struggling with the man for several minutes before he breaks free from being pinned on the ground. At that point, one of the officers yells "shoot him!" and the other fires toward the man. The officer who fired the weapon shot at the man twice, police said in a statement.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition after surgery, police said.

Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, an attorney representing the man, told CNN he suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and another wound to the buttocks area. It appears that he will undergo more than one surgery, she said.

The police department reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to review the incident for possible criminal charges, according to a statement by the attorney's office. The State's Attorney's Office is working with the FBI on the investigation.

The officers won't be assigned field duties and will be on desk work pending the outcome of an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the police department said. The officers were not named by police.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot described the video as "extremely disturbing" and said that while the video does not depict the entirety of the incident, the officers' actions were "deeply concerning."

"I view this video with the eye of someone who has personally investigated numerous police-involved shootings and reviewed evidence of many more," Lightfoot wrote in a tweet. "The incident is being independently investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to ensure the public gains a complete picture of what happened."

CNN has reached out to the Chicago Police Department and the police union for comment and additional information.

Rachel Murphy, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said in a statement that the video was "evidence of the lack of meaningful de-escalation by Chicago police officers."

Image

Pinewood derby

Image

Unified co-ed tournament at ISU

Image

Thousands in Terre Haute for bowling tournament

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ISU victorious on Senior Day

Image

Linton State Champions

Image

Loogootee GBB State Finals

Image

Maple Sugarin' Days

Image

THSO Leap Year Fundraiser

Image

Black Experience program

