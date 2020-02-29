Clear

America Ferrera leaving 'Superstore' in surprise move

Article Image

Actress America Ferrera will be leaving the comedy hit "Superstore" at the end of the current season, NBC announced. HLN's Susan Hendricks has more.

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: Feb 29, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

"Superstore" will have to continue without its super star America Ferrera.

The actress, who is the show's lead and an executive producer, will be leaving the comedy at the end of the current season, NBC announced on Friday.

"The last five years on 'Superstore' have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career," Ferrera said in a statement obtained by CNN. "Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of 'Superstore' and inviting me to be a part of it."

"Superstore" is currently in its fifth season, which concludes April 16.

It was picked up for a sixth season earlier this month.

The series, which stars Ferrera as Amy, an employee of a fictional box store named Cloud 9, began in 2015.

In its current season the show averages 3.8 million viewers per week, a number that accounts for seven days of delayed viewing, according to Nielsen numbers via NBC.

It is among one of the network's "strongest digital performers," NBC added.

In her statement, Ferrera added: "As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved 'Superstore' family."

The next chapter for "Superstore," however, is unclear.

NBC did not speak to how Ferrera's exit would be addressed on screen.

In a statement, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, thanked Ferrera for her "immeasurable contributions" to the series, "both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunshine and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Hey Kevin! Feb 28th

Image

Terre Haute Chances and Services Receives All-Star Legacy Grant

Image

VCSC partners with First Tee to introduce elementary school students to golf

Image

High school students explored I.T. careers at Ivy Tech

Image

Casey-Westfield Okaw Valley

Image

Segement One In The Paint

Image

Marshall Salem

Image

Ground Temperature, and Why It's Important

Image

Local and State law enforcement are teaming up to keep you safe this March

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1