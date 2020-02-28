Clear
Lady Gaga drops out of this world video for new single 'Stupid Love'

In honor of Lady Gaga's new single "Stupid Love," take a look back at some of her unforgettable looks over the years.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Lady Gaga dropped the video for her new single "Stupid Love" at midnight Friday.

The sci-fi looking video, heavy on the color pink, starts off with an explanation of why Gaga and her dancers appear to be on another planet.

"The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica," it reads.

Gaga and her backup dancers then dance around a barren landscape which looks like outer space.

In the song she sings, "You're the one that I've been waiting for/Gotta quit this crying/ Nobody's gonna heal me if I don't open the door/ Kinda hard to believe/ gotta have faith in me," while wearing a shiny hot pink space suit.

Of her upcoming new album, Gaga told New Music Daily on Apple Music that she's just trying to bring some joy to Little Monsters everywhere.

"Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud," Gaga recalled. "I said, 'I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.'"

