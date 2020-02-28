Clear

Former Trump economist: Coronavirus could 'absolutely' spark global recession if not contained

Article Image

Former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett says "you're absolutely looking at a recession" if the coronavirus is not contained.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

The world economy could stumble into a recession if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained quickly, former White House economist Kevin Hassett warned on Friday.

Hassett, speaking in the midst of the worst week on Wall Street since 2008, expressed concern about the rapid spread of the coronavirus around the world, including in warmer-weather places like Iran.

"If people are able to spread it outside of the flu season, then this has legs through the summer and you're absolutely looking at a recession globally," Hassett, a CNN economics commentator, told CNN's Poppy Harlow.

Asked if a recession in the United States is imminent, Hassett said it's too early to say, but pointed out that first-quarter GDP growth is still likely to be positive.

"We're right at that moment where we just don't know," Hassett said. "If a recession starts, it's really got to start in the second quarter."

Coronavirus fears have rocked financial markets. The S&P 500 has plunged 15% from record highs set just last week. Crude oil prices plummeted 6% Friday alone, underscoring the economic jitters. Investors piled into ultra-safe government bonds, driving the 10-year Treasury yield to all-time lows.

Investors predict Fed rescue

Hassett's comments stand in contrast to ones made by his former colleague Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Kudlow said the fundamentals of the economy remain "strong" enough to offset the turmoil on Wall Street.

"I just don't think this short-term stock market correction is going to have any effect," Kudlow said.

Yet Janet Yellen, the former chair of the Federal Reserve, said Wednesday the spillover from global economic weakness could "throw the United States into a recession."

The market mayhem has prompted calls for the Federal Reserve to take action. Kevin Warsh, a former governor at the Fed, urged global central bankers to take coordinated action.

Investors are predicting dramatic Fed action, the kind unseen since the 2008 financial crisis.

The market is now pricing in nearly a 50% chance of a half-a-percentage point rate cut, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. That's up from zero percent just a day ago.

Inflation risks

Yet James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, suggested in a speech Friday the Fed probably wouldn't cut rates unless the outbreak escalates.

"Further policy rate cuts are a possibility if a global pandemic actually develops with health effects approaching the scale of ordinary influenza," Bullard said, "but this is not the baseline case at this time."

Yet others are urging the Fed to wait because rates are already extremely low and easy money won't solve a health crisis.

Hassett said the Fed must also beware of the risk that the coronavirus causes a "supply shock" that ignites inflation, which has been largely subdued for the past decade.

"The little bit of stuff still being made has to be sold at a higher price," Hassett said of supply shocks. "Against that backdrop, most people think the Fed needs to sadly just sit there and watch for a while."

That won't sit well with Wall Street, which has become accustomed to central bank rescues in response to market stress.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Flurries, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Disability Awareness Month Awards March 26th First Financial Bank Conference Center

Image

Local group makes the trip to smoke-free Hard Rock Casino, with hopes to keep smoking out of Terre H

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthda

Image

Crime Stoppers: Counterfeit money at KFC

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snowflakes. High: 34

Image

Northview Bloomington South

Image

Northview Bloomington South

Image

Sullivan South Vermillion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil