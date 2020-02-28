Clear

Sofia Vergara joins 'America's Got Talent' as a judge

Article Image

Actress Sofia Vergara signed on with "America's Got Talent" as a judge just as the Emmy-winning show "Modern Family" airs its final season.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Sofia Vergara is taking a seat at the judge's table on "America's Got Talent."

"AGT" announced the news on Instagram Thursday.

"There's a new judge joining the #AGT FAMILY! Introducing @simoncowell, @howiemandel, @heidiklum, AND @sofiavergara as the Season 15 Judging Panel, with @terrycrews as your host!"

"I'm so happy to join my new family on ('America's Got Talent,') Vergara said in a statement to Variety. "This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I'm extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show."

Heidi Klum will also return as a judge for the upcoming season, along with Howie Mandel, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell.

Vergara is just coming off "Modern Family," which will end in April after 11 seasons.

The actress joins the show following Gabrielle Union's controversial exit. Julianne Hough also left the show last season.

Variety published a report in November alleging Union's contract was not picked up after she urged producers to report an incident involving a racist joke and after she was told her hairstyles on the show were "too black."

In December, Union wrote she had met with NBC and "AGT" representatives to address her departure and the culture at the show.

"I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change," Union wrote.

NBC, along "AGT" producers, said in a statement to CNN at the time they were "committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture."

CNN has contacted representatives for NBC for an update on the story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Flurries, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Disability Awareness Month Awards March 26th First Financial Bank Conference Center

Image

Local group makes the trip to smoke-free Hard Rock Casino, with hopes to keep smoking out of Terre H

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthda

Image

Crime Stoppers: Counterfeit money at KFC

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snowflakes. High: 34

Image

Northview Bloomington South

Image

Northview Bloomington South

Image

Sullivan South Vermillion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil