Clear

Houston water main break causes major flooding, submerging cars and filling streets

Article Image

A major water main that provides half of Houston's water supply burst while repairs were being made, causing public school closures.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, Melissa Alonso and Dave Alsup, CNN

A water main break Thursday sent water flowing nearly two miles away, submerging some freeways, streets and even cars in east Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

"Water covering a part of the main lanes causing people to sit on the roofs of their cars," Gonzalez tweeted. All occupants are now out, he said.

The massive flooding caused "major traffic backups," Gonzalez said, as State Highway 225 was shut down at Interstate 610.

"This is a cluster, but we will get it worked out," he tweeted at one point.

Blaming aging infrastructure for the incident, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the 96-inch water main was 35 years old. Private contractors were working on it when it burst.

The main provides as much as 50% of the city's water, Turner said at a news conference.

The city probably will be under an order to boil water for 24 hours, Turner said. Restaurants with no water pressure will have to close immediately.

It may take up to eight hours to fix the broken water main, Turner said. Gonzalez tweeted Thursday afternoon that it will take six to eight hours for the water to drain, and then repairs will be made.

High water covered the 610 East Loop, CNN affiliate KPRC reported.

The water main broke near Fidelity and North Carolina streets and "water flowed to 610 South/Ship Channel Bridge" about two miles south of the break, near the Buffalo Bayou, Gonzalez said.

The sheriff's department marine unit was called in to assist, Gonzalez said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Flurries, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

'I only get a birthday every four years,' Leaplings prepare to go all out for their upcoming birthda

Image

Crime Stoppers: Counterfeit money at KFC

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snowflakes. High: 34

Image

Northview Bloomington South

Image

Northview Bloomington South

Image

Sullivan South Vermillion

Image

Loogootee North Knox

Image

Linton girls

Image

Loogootee girls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil