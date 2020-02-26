Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

A teen girl beat the boys to become the first female wrestler to win her state championship

Article Image

Heaven Fitch beat her rival in the 106-pound weight class and became the first female to win a high school wrestling state championship in North Carolina.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

For a moment, it looked like Heaven Fitch was about to lose. The teen wrestling phenom was on the mat under her opponent in the last few seconds of the state championship match.

That was, until she flipped out from underneath him in a backwards somersault and quickly scooted around to regain the upper hand. She held him on the mat until the referee threw up his hand.

She won with an 11-3 major decision, CNN affiliate WRAL reported.

Last weekend, Fitch became the first female wrestler to win an individual state championship, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Fitch, a wrestling titan who competes with teen boys in the 106-pound weight class, triumphantly flexed after her win. Later that weekend, she won the Most Outstanding Wrestler award.

Not that any of it surprised her.

"I just wrestled my best, and I kind of dominated the match, if I'm being honest," Fitch told CNN affiliate WTVD.

Fitch has wrestled for most of her life. She'd watch her older brothers compete in wrestling tournaments and even sparred with them. At age 6, she decided she wanted in, she told local Concord newspaper the Independent Tribune in 2018.

"(My parents) didn't want me to wrestle," she told the paper. "I'm pretty sure it was because they didn't want me to get hurt. But I would just be like, 'Well, if they can do it, then I should be able to do it.'"

They didn't need to worry: Since that year, her freshman season, Fitch has kept on winning. Her wrestling record this season stood at a stunning 54 wins and 4 losses, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

She's a junior at a small charter school in Asheboro, but she's quickly become a statewide role model for other young women wrestlers looking to break out in the male-dominated sport. There are about 300 young women who participate in association-sanctioned wrestling, and that number is growing, NCHSAA director Que Tucker said in a statement to CNN.

At the event's end, Fitch was the only young woman on the podium -- and the only one with the gold.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Snow, Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WTHI Monday 2 Test

Image

WTHI Monday Test

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Snow, cold and windy. High: 34

Image

Duke Energy Cayuga Station donates $10,000 to Riley Children's Hospital

Image

Terre Haute Rotary Club honors member for community service

Image

Decrease in arrests, increase in drug use

Image

North Central Sullivan

Image

West Vigo Linton

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil